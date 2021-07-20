How to get a Grappling Hook in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

Hypixel Skyblock is one of Minecraft's most enduring and popular multiplayer servers, partly due to all of the interesting content they've brought into the mix alongside standard Skyblock gameplay.

One of these implementations is the handy Grapple Hook tool, which allows players to zip over to nearby blocks every two seconds if they so choose. It's a fairly helpful tool when traversing long distances or particularly high heights. Crafting one can be a little tricky, but some Minecraft players may be interested in the investment regardless in the interest of moving around a bit faster on their Skyblock islands and beyond.

Minecraft: Different ways to get the Grappling Hook

In order to craft the Grappling Hook itself in Hypixel Skyblock, Minecraft gamers will need two sticks and three pieces of enchanted string. Sticks are easy enough to come by, but enchanted string can be both expensive and tricky to craft. For players hoping to craft enchanted string, they'll need to have three stacks of regular string.

By placing three stacks in the center row of the crafting grid, players will make one piece of enchanted string. However, the alternative is to buy the enchanted string itself from the Auction House for 5,760 coins total. Considering it would take a total of 576 regular strings to make the necessary amount of enchanted string, this is economically a fair tradeoff.

Once Minecraft players have the enchanted string they need in addition to two sticks, they'll need to open their crafting grid again. They will need to place a stick in the center square, as long as one in the bottom-right square. When placing enchanted string, players should place one piece in the top-center square, one in the top-left square, and one in the center-left square. Doing so should allow players to craft their Grappling Hook.

In addition, some Hypixel gamers may opt to go straight to the Auction House to buy a Grappling Hook. Although they won't be able to use the "buy it now" option to receive one, Grappling Hooks are fairly cheap in the range of anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 coins. This obviously depends on the pricing via buyers in the Auction House, but it provides an alternate method for players who don't want to spend a substantial amount of time collecting string in order to craft one of their own.

