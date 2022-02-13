How to get 'great view from up here' advancement in Minecraft

The 'great view from up here' is one of the weirder Minecraft advancements. This is one of the last tasks to do in the game, because for this,s players need to go deep into another realm, and fight with a certain mob, or rather get attacked by it.

Advancements are certain reward badges that a player gets whenever they do a particular task in Minecraft. Most of these tasks are constructive and help the player, however this one is different. To earn this, players need to do a dangerous task which may cost them their lives.

Ways to get 'great view from up here' advancement in Minecraft

Things to remember beforehand

To get this advancement in the game, players will need to go to the End islands and find shulkers in an End city. Shulkers attack players with levitation bullets that will let players gradually fly.

They will also need to have good armor and food to survive after they complete the task. Next, they will want ender pearls to teleport. This will enable players to advance a lot easier than the conventional method.

1) Find the Shulkers

Find an End city (Image via Minecraft)

After players enter the End City, they must find shulkers that are located near the balconies of the structure. Players must reach the top of the structure and get hit by a shulker to start the task.

2) Get Levitation Effect and throw Ender Pearl

Shulker attacking with levitation bullets (Image via Mojang)

Once they are at the top of the End City and have the levitation status effect, they will float upward. This is where the Ender Pearl will come in handy. Players can simply throw the Ender Pearl on the End island down below while still having a levitation effect on them.

It will teleport the players down to the End island and the game will read that the players have traveled 50 blocks vertically. This way, players can earn a 'great view from up here' task.

3) Advancement criteria

Throw an ender pearl on the end island ground to travel 50 blocks (Image via Mojang)

Also Read Article Continues below

The game essentially reads of the player traveling 50 blocks vertically with the levitation status effect. Hence, players don't necessarily need to fly upward, they can use ender pearl to teleport 50 blocks down from the top of the End city. This ensures both the player's safety and completion of the task.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul