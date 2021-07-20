How to get ice in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

Minecraft fans looking for a new Skyblock experience may want to check out Hypixel Skyblock, one of the most popular multiplayer experiences in the game's community.

In addition to adding features like RPG elements and custom game mechanics, Hypixel still provides a survival-heavy Skyblock experience as well. For players new to the server, it may be somewhat daunting to figure out how to get certain materials.

One that is discussed over significantly is ice, which doesn't appear on a player's Skyblock island by default. However, there are myriad ways to obtain ice in Hypixel Skyblock, making the experience much more convenient compared to a vanilla Skyblock map in Minecraft.

Minecraft: Different ways to get ice in Hypixel Skyblock

Unlike standard Skyblock maps in Minecraft, Hypixel has provided some extra means to snag ice for a player's island. These include:

Using a Taiga Biome Stick to change the biome of a player's island to taiga. Doing so will cause snow to fall during times when rain would ordinarily fall and also freezing water over into ice blocks.

Buying from the Builder Merchant for one coin per block. However, there is a hard cap of 640 blocks that a player can buy daily.

Mining the Jerry Pond using a pickaxe enchanted with the Silk Touch enchantment.

Using an Ice Rod will give players a 25% chance of obtaining ice while fishing.

Killing Frozen Steve, a Yeti, or Frosty will cause them to drop ice upon death.

The most efficient way of mining ice is to create an Ice Minion once they have enough ice stored up. Doing so will allow the minion to collect ice for the player in a timely and economically friendly manner.

Collecting ice in any variety will give Minecraft players points towards their Ice Collection, which will allow them to develop new recipes. At 50 points at level 1, players will earn the recipe to make Ice Minions.

By following the recipe, players can make their own Ice Minion, which is essentially the best means of earning ice in Hypixel Skyblock. Once created, the Ice Minion will generate and mine its own ice which the player can have access to at their leisure.

The best part about this minion is also that it continues to mine ice while the player is logged off, making it invaluable when it comes to collecting ice compared to other methods.

