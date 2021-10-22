How to get invisible light blocks in Minecraft 

Light is an important commodity in Minecraft. It helps players see things better, especially at night, as well as prohibits mobs from spawning (if there's enough light).

Light comes in the form of the sun when it's daytime, but when the sun begins to set, or if players are underground, light can become pretty scarce and that can be a problem when mining or exploring.

Moreover, light sources can often not be the best. Sea pickles, redstone torches and others can be difficult to see with and won't prevent mobs from spawning. There is one Minecraft light source that can be used without being seen and can provide a stellar light level: the invisible light blocks. Here's how to get them.

lette🌸💜合言葉は—— @sakadzuki They’re adding invisible light source blocks to Minecraft and I’m just like 🥴🥴 They’re adding invisible light source blocks to Minecraft and I’m just like 🥴🥴

Invisible light blocks in Minecraft

Invisible light blocks, usually just referred to as light blocks, are invisible blocks that can produce any light level from 0 to 15. Light blocks cannot be mined, similar to air. They exist, but can't be touched in Minecraft.

Different items produce different light levels, which can be to the player's advantage. Image via Minecraft

Light blocks with a light level of 0 do not attach to any block, meaning that breaking an adjacent block will not remove the light block. Since light blocks cannot be acquired through mining or any other natural way, there's only one way to get them and it's not through Creative.

Light blocks will not be found in the Creative menu, so they have to be acquired by a command. In Minecraft Bedrock, the syntax is "/give <target> light_block [amount: int] [data: int (0 - 15)] [components: json]" and in Java Edition it is "/give <target> minecraft:light{BlockStateTag: {level:"<int>"}}."

Also Read

builderbrad @builderbrad1 #Minecraft #Minecraft builds ] Made a build using some of the new minecraft blocks in 1.17, I'm a big fan of the new invisible light blocks very helpful for a build like this to give an illusion of a lit interior 💜 [ #Minecraft #Minecraftbuilds ] Made a build using some of the new minecraft blocks in 1.17, I'm a big fan of the new invisible light blocks very helpful for a build like this to give an illusion of a lit interior 💜 https://t.co/I7rWeMoUPt

Since this is a command, it will have to be enabled, but will disable achievements on the world. Light blocks can then be placed in any place that a regular block can be. They will provide the set light level, which can be controlled when the command is input. This can be used to craft a mood in a Minecraft build with lighting.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Rohit Mishra