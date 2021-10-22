How to get an iron golem in Minecraft Dungeons

There are numerous combat pets within Minecraft Dungeons, including wolves, llamas, and even iron golems, that help heroes deal with the hordes of enemy mobs present on a level.

For Minecraft Dungeons players hoping to snag an iron golem of their own, they'll need the artifact known as the Golem Kit. When found, the game's RNG (random number generator) will assign a defined number of summon damage. Thus, the artifact will always have a 30-second cooldown after use.

When used, the kit will summon an iron golem that will follow gamers until hostile mobs approach. It will then attack them directly and deal significant damage.

Minecraft Dungeons: Finding a Golem Kit

Although the Golem Kit can be a common to rare-quality artifact, finding it can be easier said than done in Minecraft Dungeons, especially for players who may not know where to look.

There are three primary levels known to drop the artifact, though gamers will need to take them on at Apocalypse difficulty for the game's RNG to consider the Golem Kit in its loot table. The levels that they can find the Golem Kit in can be found below:

Pumpkin Pastures

Lost Settlement

??? (Secret cow/mooshroom level)

In addition to tackling the listed levels, Minecraft Dungeons players may luck out if they've unlocked the right merchants for their camp. Thanks to the changing inventories of the Mystery, Village, and Luxury Merchants, gamers can occasionally purchase a Golem Kit directly or land it from a loot box.

As RNG also dictates merchant inventories to a degree, there's no guarantee that the kit will be available at a given time. However, it's worth looking into if progressing through levels isn't doing the trick.

Dedication is key here, as Minecraft Dungeons' loot nature is largely similar to other dungeon crawlers such as Diablo, Path of Exile, or Torchlight. Running through the outlined levels on Apocalypse difficulty, defeating enemies, and looting chests as they go can result in the coveted Golem Kit.

If all else fails, unlocking and checking in on the merchants can be helpful as an interim option when hopping between enemy-filled dungeons.

