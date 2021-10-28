How to get Jailor's Scythe in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons has a wide variety of weapons to choose from. While the original had swords and axes primarily, Minecraft Dungeons has many more, including daggers, glaives and scythes. One of the best scythes in the game is the Jailor's Scythe, a unique weapon. Here's how players can get one for themselves.

Getting a Jailor's Scythe in Minecraft Dungeons

Jailor's Scythe can drop from any chest, mob or boss in locations where Soul Scythe is in the base loot. If there's a Soul Scythe in the loot pool, then a Jailor's Scythe is possible, but not guaranteed. There are several levels that can also give a Jailor's Scythe.

The following levels can give a Jailor's Scythe in Minecraft Dungeons.

Pumpkin Pastures (Adventure)

Arch Haven (Adventure)

??? - a secret mission once known as Mooshroom Island (Adventure)

Frosted Fjord (Adventure)

Abyssal Monument (Adventure)

Additionally, it used to be available in a random drop from the Blacksmith merchant, but since that merchant no longer has random drops, that won't occur. Instead, it can be bought from the Luxury merchant, the Mystery Merchant (who essentially took over the random drops) and the Piglin merchant, who sells items for gold instead of emeralds.

There are a few methods to acquiring the Jailor's Scythe for a build. (Image via Mojang)

Currently, there is only one Ancient Hunt that will drop a Jailor's Scythe and that is the First Enchanter. There are no other legitimate ways of acquiring this weapon in-game.

The Jailor's Scythe has slightly above average power, fairly low speed, and high range. It has a continuous attack of two sideways slashes, but no combos. Its abilities include:

Increased melee damage

Binds and Chains Enemies (Chains enchantment)

+1 Soul Gathering

The following Minecraft Dungeons enchantments are also available for use on it:

Anima Conduit

Committed

Critical Hit

Death Barter

Prospector

Dynamo

Enigma Resonator

Gravity

Leeching

Light Feather

Refreshment

Soul Siphon

Void Strike

Unchanting

It can reach power level 100, which in turn has a damage level of 948, making it a very strong and desirable weapon for Minecraft Dungeons players.

Edited by Danyal Arabi