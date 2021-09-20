How to get jungle villagers in Minecraft

Since villages appear in many different Minecraft biomes, villagers are naturally found with different appearances due to their different professions and depending on the biome they spawn in.

Some villages may even cross over slightly into jungle and swamp biomes, meaning that rare variants such as jungle and swamp villagers can spawn as well.

For Minecraft players hoping to create jungle villagers in particular, finding a village that is partially set in a jungle may not be possible. However, there are alternative methods to spawning jungle villagers.

Minecraft: Breeding jungle villagers by moving the parents

Jungle villagers aren't common, likely due to villages not often adjoining jungle biomes (Image via Mojang)

Instead of searching out a Minecraft village that may be potentially touching a jungle biome, why not just make a village in the jungle and move some villagers in?

By creating the necessary living conditions in the jungle and moving villagers to structures that meet those conditions, villagers can breed and their offspring will become jungle villagers, taking after their surroundings instead of their parents' variant.

Until jungle villages are implemented into Minecraft, players will simply need to make some beds and create a man-made village to move the villagers to. The more beds in the man-made jungle village, the more effort villagers will put into attempting to fill those beds by creating new baby villagers.

As long as the unseen willingness stat is at the appropriate level, villagers will continue popping out offspring as much as they can.

In order to spawn jungle villagers through breeding, players can give this method a shot:

Create a central structure or a whole village within a jungle biome. At the very least, this building or set of buildings should be able to accommodate beds. Minecraft villagers require beds in order to breed in addition to other things, so make sure there are plenty of spots to sleep. Adding job site blocks or a bell can be helpful as well if players want to make a full-fledged village. Creating a few simple farms is also wise, as villagers' willingness to breed is also based on the food in their inventory. At a naturally generated village, remove the villagers' beds and job site blocks within the village. This will ensure the villagers don't have any confusion as to where they should go if the two villages are somewhat close together. Begin transporting the villagers to the man-made village. This can be done a number of ways, such as creating a minecart and pushing a villager into it. Or sending them down to the new village via a rail system, pushing villagers into boats and moving them to the village, or even creating a large tunnel of flowing water to float them over to their new home. Ensure that the Minecraft villagers are able to claim any beds they need by keeping them from obstruction. The villagers should settle into their new beds, begin finding professions if possible, and begin breeding once they have sufficient food in their inventory. They'll need three pieces of bread, 12 carrots, 12 potatoes, or 12 beetroots in one of their inventory slots to activate Love Mode and breed. Additionally, a free bed must be available for the offspring.

If performed correctly, future baby villagers should be outfitted in their jungle-friendly attire, becoming the much sought-after jungle villagers.

