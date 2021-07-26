How to get Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

Lapis Lazuli is generally used in Minecraft for both enchantment and decoration, but in Hypixel's Skyblock server it becomes a much more useful material.

Unlike vanilla Minecraft, Lapis Lazuli in Hypixel Skyblock can be used to make great items such as Experience Bottles and even gear like Lapis Armor. It is also an exceptional source of XP due to the experience orbs it drops after mining. Finding it isn't quite the same as it is in standard Minecraft, however, and mining it in Hypixel Skyblock can be hazardous, especially to new players. Fortunately, after learning how to traverse the main area where Lapis is found on this server, the amount that can be mined is astronomical.

Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock: The Deep Caverns and the Lapis Quarry

Image via Mojang

Unlocked upon players reaching Mining Level 5, the Deep Caverns can be found within the Gold Mine. Additionally, players may access it via a Deep Caverns Portal item on their private island. The caverns themselves are divided into six layers, growing more dangerous as players descend within them. Fortunately for Lapis Lazuli miners, the Lapis Quarry is found on the second level of the Deep Caverns, making it comparatively less dangerous than lower areas.

The Lapis Quarry is populated with randomly-spawning Lapis Zombies, who wear Lapis Armor and will attempt to attack players within the quarry. Fortunately, they're not too tough to defeat at Combat Level 7 and with 200 HP. One upside to the zombies, however, is they're able to drop pieces of Lapis Armor as well as a Lapis Crystal, which players can use in reforging to make a pickaxe or drill magnetic, rewarding more XP for mining. So even though they can be a nuisance, they're worth taking down during a mining excursion.

While Lapis Lazuli ore is found throughout the quarry, its highest concentrations tend to be at the center of the area. The only unfortunate aspect of that is that the center of the Lapis Quarry can be crowded with other players looking for the exact same thing. This is somewhat common across many areas in Hypixel Skyblock, but Minecraft multiplayer regulars are probably used to this scenario. The good news is the Lapis won't run out completely, so players can pick and choose their favorite spots in the Lapis Quarry as well as their preferred time to go mining.

