Minecraft enthusiasts have the potential to earn a real world scholarship for college by expressing their opinion on how Minecraft can be a positive influence on education and career development.

The company Apex Hosting has opened up applications for it's annual Minecraft scholarship. Apex Hosting is a Minecraft server hosting provider that makes it as simple as possible for players to host their very own Minecraft server.

As of the writing of this article, they have hosted over 200,000 Minecraft servers, which all have access to their 24/7 legendary customer support team.

Apex Hosting believes in the importance of education, and to back up this belief have the world's only premier Minecraft scholarship.

This article will be breaking down how eager applicants can apply for this Minecraft scholarship to help fund their education journey.

How to earn a Minecraft Scholarship for college

It is no secret that going to college and university can be a substantial financial challenge for many individuals. However, Apex Hosting believes that "education is a fundamental part of living a full and joyful life."

To help students combat the cost of going to college, Apex Hosting has offered a scholarship designed for Minecraft player for the past six years.

Those who are interested in applying for this scholarship are required to write a short essay of no less than 500 words. In this essay, all interested students will need to express how they feel that Minecraft can be a positive influence within their own education and career development.

Minecraft is much more than just a simple video game, and applicants will be able to express their passion for the game and how it has been a positive influence in their own life.

Many classrooms across the world have already bolstered their educational techniques with Minecraft Education Edition. This scholarship by Apex Hosting serves as a further definitive step that playing Minecraft can be beneficial aspect of a child's personal, educational, and career growth.

To have a shot at earning this scholarship, applicants must be a United States citizen, currently enrolled in college or high school, and carry a 3.0 or higher GPA.

Those interested in applying for this scholarship can do so from this form. Keep in mind that the submission deadline for this scholarship closes on July 31st, 2021.

Best of luck to those who apply for this scholarship!