How to get name tags in Minecraft easily

In Minecraft, players can use name tags to give mobs or pets names to make them never despawn, or to just give their pet a unique name. Players can tame animals, then use name tags to give them a name of their own instead of the original mob,

Players can find name tags pretty easily around the Minecraft world. Players can fish for name tags, but it is not likely that they will get one unless they use luck of the sea enchantment.

Unfortunately, name tags cannot be crafted in Minecraft. Players will not be able to gather materials to craft this item, it can only be obtained as a treasure item.

In order to give the mob a name using the name tag, players will need to use an anvil to give the tag its name first. Players will need to add the name tag to the left box in the anvil, type in the desired name in the name bar at the top, then the finished product will be on the right.

It will cost players one enchantment to name a tag. Players can get enchantment levels by slaying mobs around the minecraft world, or simply just mining.

In this article, players will learn how to get name tags easily inside of Minecraft!

How to get name tags in Minecraft

Fishing

(Image via Minecraft)

Fishing is one of the common ways for players to find name tags in Minecraft. Players will need a fishing rod and a body of water to fish. Rods are created using one stick and one string.

Players will most likely need to use the luck of the sea enchantment in order to get a name tag from fishing. Name tags are one of the rarer fishing items, and it is unlikely players will get one without the enchantment.

Mineshafts

(Image via Reddit)

Players can find name tags inside of chests in Mineshafts. However, these structures are pretty rare to find. Mineshafts are usually located converged with a ravine in the game.

Players usually have a 30-40% chance of finding a name tag inside of a mineshaft. There are usually at least three chests located in mine shafts, and usually one of these chests will be sitting inside of a minecart.

Woodland Mansions

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

Woodland Mansions is another Minecraft structure in which players may find name tags. Woodlands Mansions are pretty rare and are only located in the Roofed Forest Biome.

Players can find the nearest woodland mansion using an explorer map, but it is not guaranteed that it will always be accurate.

Also Read: Crying Obsidian in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Villagers

(Image via Reddit)

Players can buy name tags from librarian villagers for 20-22 emeralds. Players may also find name tags inside the villager's chest if lucky. Sometimes name tags will be in certain huts in villages.

It is pretty rare to find a name tag in a village chest, but not impossible.