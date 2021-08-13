How to get potion of luck and decay in Minecraft

Brewing has been a part of Minecraft since its official launch. By drinking potions, players can get various status effects in Minecraft, such as invisibility, poison, water breathing, and so on.

Players will need a brewing stand, blaze powder, water bottles, nether warts, and brewing ingredients to brew potions in Minecraft. Depending on the ingredients added, potions' effects will vary from one to another. Players can add redstone dust or glowstone dust to increase the potion's duration or strength.

Minecraft has over ten different types of potions. While almost all potions are brewable, two of these cannot be crafted. Some players may not know Minecraft has lucky potions and decay potions.

Potion of luck and decay in Minecraft

Potion of luck

In Minecraft 1.9 combat update, Mojang developers added the potion of luck. However, lucky potions are non-craftable and cannot be obtained in survival. The only way to get a potion of luck is by using creative inventory or commands in Minecraft Java Edition.

Some players may not know that they have "luck" as an attribute in Minecraft. By drinking a potion of luck, players can increase their luck attribute by one point for five minutes.

With more luck, players have a higher chance to get valuable and rare items from chests, mobs, and fishing. Hopefully, Mojang will add this potion to Minecraft survival in the future.

Potion of decay

Hurting donkey with decay potion (Image via YouTube)

While the potion of luck was a Java exclusive, the potion of decay is a Bedrock-only potion. Bedrock Edition players can get potions of decay from their creative menu.

Unlike the luck potion, potion of decay comes with a negative status effect. Drinking a potion of decay will apply a wither effect on players for 40 seconds. It is the same wither effect as the ones from wither boss and wither skeletons.

It deals a total damage of 20 wither hearts.

