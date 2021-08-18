How to get Protection enchantment in Minecraft

Minecraft has many enchantments for weapons, armor and tools. The Protection enchantment can be a literal lifesaver.

As the name implies, the Protection enchantment protects players from a certain amount of damage whenever they are attacked. At the highest level, and applied to a full set of gear, the Protection enchantment can protect Minecraft players from as much as 80% damage taken. With that in mind, it is a great enchantment for beginners before they are able to acquire diamond or Netherite armor. It can even help veteran players as an added layer of defense to their build.

Minecraft: Acquiring the Protection enchantment

A full set of armor with the Protection enchantment can be the difference between life or death in some situations. Image via Mojang

Most enchantments in Minecraft can be obtained in a few ways, primarily by using an Enchanting Table or an enchanted book in an anvil. Enchanted books can often be found in loot chests in structures such as mineshafts, temples, ruins and woodland mansions. Enchanting Tables requires experience levels that players have accumulated, as well as some Lapis Lazuli. Additionally, placing bookshelves close to an enchanting table will enhance the power of its enchantments. Players should make sure not to place these shelves adjacent to the table and not obstruct them with other blocks or objects. Otherwise, the runes that pass into the Enchanting Table may be blocked.

When players access the Enchanting Table, they can place a piece of armor that they wish to be enchanted into the first slot while placing as much Lapis as possible in the second. Depending on the bookshelves influencing the table (maximum 15) and the amount of Lapis/experience the player has available, different enchantments will appear on the right side of the enchanting window. Minecraft players can hover over the listed enchantments to see which enchantments are available. If Protection doesn't appear at first, there's nothing to worry about. Simply placing a small enchantment on another item will refresh the Enchanting Table's list and give players another shot.

Eventually, Protection should pop up on the enchantment list. Then, players need to apply it to their gear by clicking on the listed option. Protection can only be applied to helmets, chestplates, leggings, boots and turtle shells.

For Minecraft players who have a book enchanted with Protection, all they need to do is place their gear in the first slot of an anvil with the Protection-enchanted book in the second. This should place the newly-enchanted item in the third slot of the anvil, allowing players to remove it and place it in their inventory or equip it directly.

Edited by Gautham Balaji