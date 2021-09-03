How to get rid of the Bad Omen status in Minecraft

Minecraft players who have recently defeated an illager captain may want to keep a look out for the Bad Omen symbol, because if they've got it, they should stay away from villages unless they're itching for a fight.

Bad Omen is a status given to Minecraft players who defeat an illager captain. Bad Omen can be activated when players either defeat illager captains in their outposts or on patrol in Minecraft: Java Edition.

While players have this status effect, entering a village will trigger a raid on the settlement, endangering them and the villagers. Fortunately, dispelling Bad Omen is a very easy and straightforward process.

Minecraft: Removing Bad Omen

Battling illagers can be both rewarding and problematic due to the looming danger of the Bad Omen status effect (Image via Mojang).

For players who may have Bad Omen currently affixed to their character, there's little to worry about as long as they've got a bucket. The two most straightforward methods to remove Bad Omen in Minecraft are to either drink milk or die.

Since most players don't want to die and lose their experience and items, simply taking a bucket to a nearby cow or Mooshroom will do the trick. Using buckets on them should provide players with enough milk to drink and remove the status effect.

Milk has often been used to remove unwanted status effects such as weakness or wither, and Bad Omen can be removed the same way since it is a status effect instead of a curse.

For players who may opt to die instead, it is advised to place themselves in a location where they can quickly recover their items. Since allowing hostile mobs to kill the player can be dangerous for the item recovery effort, it may be wise to use a console command such as "/kill @s" which causes instant death.

This is a drastic method compared to simply drinking from a bucket of milk, but it may be necessary in certain difficult circumstances.

Regardless of what method players choose, Bad Omen is a fairly easy effect to remove. If it was a curse similar to Curse of Binding or Curse of Vanishing, then the steps would likely be much more complicated.

Fortunately, Mojang doesn't want to harass players and villagers with raids too often and has kept the effect as is.

Read More: Can you trap the Ender Dragon in a Minecraft boat?

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul