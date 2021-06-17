How to get Seagrass in Minecraft

Part of Minecraft's 1.13 update, Seagrass is an unusual naturally-occurring material that can be used to block lava among other things. This makes it a helpful little addition to have in a player's inventory, on top of being an intriguing decoration.

Primarily, harvesting Seagrass will involve using shears to remove it from underwater areas such as the ocean, rivers, and lakes. However, there are other methods to generate Seagrass for harvesting. Since Seagrass has some unusual applications within Minecraft, it never hurts to have some on hand in case it can be useful.

Minecraft: Harvesting and making Seagrass and what it can be used for

Image via Mojang

The easiest way to find Seagrass in Minecraft is within bodies of water. As long as there are solid blocks underwater, there is bound to be Seagrass. It doesn't matter what the source of water is, all that is needed is sufficient water and some dirt, gravel, sand or clay.

Once they find the Seagrass, players will need to equip shears to harvest the material from the block, as breaking Seagrass blocks with any other item or bare-handed will destroy the resources generated.

Seagrass can also be created using Bone Meal, similar to the means that grass is created on land. By right-clicking an underwater block that has at least two water blocks above it, the Bone Meal will generate a patch of both tall and short Seagrass.

In situations where players need a significant amount of Seagrass for whatever purpose, bringing some Bone Meal can shorten the time spent scrounging and get players back to other Minecraft activities.

When things get particularly difficult, players can kill turtles, which will drop a few pieces of Seagrass upon death. Though this isn't an effective harvesting method on its own, it's possible to use the looting enchantment on a player's weapon in order to gain significantly more Seagrass from taking out turtles. At a third-level looting enchantment, turtles can drop as many as five Seagrass after death.

But what are the uses for all this Seagrass in Minecraft?

Put plainly, the uses for Seagrass are disparate but helpful. Helpful things players can do with Seagrass include:

Place in order to block lava flow, this in some circumstances can allow laval to be placed atop water without creating cobblestone.

Seagrass can be used to breed turtles. Similar to feeding wheat to cows and sheep, feeding turtles Seagrass will set them into Love Mode. Once the turtles have bred, one will return to the beach and lay one to four turtle eggs.

Seagrass can in turn be fed to baby turtles to reduce their growth time by 10%.

Seagrass can be used in a Composter in order to manufacture Bone Meal. Composters work in an 8-level structure, and upon reaching level 8 players will receive one piece of Bone Meal. Different food and plant items have different chances to increase the compost level, and Seagrass provides a 30% chance to improve the compost level.

Used as a decoration, Seagrass can make an aquatic player structure feel more authentic to natural Minecraft surroundings.

