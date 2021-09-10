How to get skins in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Minecraft is undoubtedly a game about customization, and player skins are one of the most notable extensions of that. Skins allow Minecraft players to change the appearance of their avatar and bring a personal touch to it.

Just about any character imaginable has been converted into a skin thanks to Minecraft's dedicated community, and Mojang has also released tons of licensed skins that are available for download.

Acquiring skins and changing them is a little different for each Minecraft version, but fortunately for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players, the process is more or less as simple as it is in Java Edition.

Minecraft: Acquiring skins and changing them in the Bedrock Edition

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition implemented a skin creator and customizer that wasn't present in Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to acquiring skins for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, players have a few options. Sites such as The Skindex and NameMC contain user-uploaded collections of a massive number of skins available for download.

Mojang also provides skin packs that players can purchase using Minecoins and features licensed content from franchises such as Mass Effect and Sonic the Hedgehog, to name a few.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition also features a Character Creator that can alter skins with free and paid cosmetics. Some cosmetics in the Character Creator can also be earned via achievements.

Once players have either downloaded or created a custom skin that they'd like to use, setting it to the player's active skin is a breeze. All players need to do is listed below:

Launch Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and press the "Profile" button on the main menu. At the profile menu, change to the character model you want to apply the skin to. Select "Edit Character" in the bottom-left of the profile menu. Once inside the Character Creator, players can select downloaded skins or download new ones. However, if players want to upload a custom skin from a .PNG file acquired from a skin site, they'll want to select the "Import" option. This can be found on the second tab under the "Owned" category. Select "Import" and then navigate to the skin's .PNG file. It is best downloaded and kept in an easily accessible folder. Once the .PNG file is selected, players can choose between having a normal or "thin" character model. The "thin" model has a slimmer physique, specifically featuring less-bulky arms. Once the player has selected their model, the application process should be complete and they can enjoy their new Minecraft skin. If at any time they wish to change their skin again, they can repeat this process or enter the Bedrock Character Creator and select a new pre-made skin from those available to them.

