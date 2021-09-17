How to get "Sleep With the Fishes" achievement in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

There are plenty of Minecraft achievements for Bedrock Edition players, some more difficult than others.

One achievement, "Sleep With the Fishes," requires them to spend one in-game day underwater without air. Though this may seem significantly daunting, it can be achieved relatively easily by utilizing different structures that still meet the requirement of being underwater while not requiring Potions of Water Breathing.

There are multiple methods to earn this achievement, each with its own requirements, but one quick and effective method is known as the "Magma Block Column" that can knock out the day's worth of waiting in short order.

Minecraft: Creating the Magma Block Column

To create the necessary Magma Block Column, all gamers will need is the following:

One magma block

At least two buckets of water

Enough building blocks of any type to create a one-block-wide, four-block-tall column.

All that is required for this particular method is to place the magma block in the ground, ideally where no flammable blocks are nearby. Then, around where this 1x1 magma block is set, create a column around the block that is four blocks high but is still capable of the player fitting inside.

Fill the chamber with water, ensuring it is stable (as a source block) and not actively flowing. Then, descend to the bottom of the 1x1 chamber and seal off the block above you as a roof. Afterward, simply crouch on the magma block to avoid damage and wait for 20 minutes to pass by.

Bubble columns created from magma are only one method to pursue "Sleep With the Fishes" (Image via Mojang).

Since 20 minutes are the Minecraft equivalent of one in-game day, the achievement should be obtained if the user does not have their cheats activated.

It is worth noting for alternate methods involving this particular Minecraft achievement, Potions of Water Breathing will invalidate the achievement progress. This can be somewhat conflicting with the achievement/trophy description if players are playing on the Xbox/PS4 versions of Minecraft.

One achievement simply states to stay underwater for one day, and another says to remain underwater without any air.

This can be confusing, but the Magma Block Column will allow players to survive and remain technically underwater thanks to the bubbles created from the magma block interacting with a source water block.

