How to get snow in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

Hypixel's Minecraft Skyblock server is one of the most popular servers in the world, but new players may have a little trouble getting up to speed with it.

Since custom areas, structures, items, and RPG elements are interwoven into the server, Hypixel Skyblock has a lot for new arrivals to learn. Finding even basic materials can be tricky for those that haven't spent some time in Hypixel Skyblock. One particular material, for example, is snow, as players' islands don't naturally create it without help. Fortunately, there is a relatively simple solution.

Minecraft: Using the Biome Stick to change your island to taiga

Image via Mojang

Thanks to a helpful little implementation known as the Biome Stick, Minecraft players can change the biome of their island (or a small segment of it) in order to acquire the biome-specific materials they need. In order to craft a Biome Stick, players will require two sticks and a full stack of spruce leaves. On the crafting grid, by placing one stick in the center square, one in the bottom-left square, and the stack of leaves in the top-right square, Minecraft players can create the Biome Stick for the taiga biome.

There is one incredibly important side note, however. Once players use the Biome Stick to change their island's biome, they will be unable to revert to the original biome. There are currently no Biome Sticks for grassland biomes, so players should be certain that they have what they need from the grassland biome before switching to taiga. Rebuilding a grassland from scratch is a difficult undertaking, so it's best to keep this in mind.

Once the Biome Stick has implemented the taiga change, rain over the island will be replaced with snow. In addition, bodies of water will begin freezing which is also a great source of ice. Players in a hurry can also craft a Weather Stick that forces the snowing to begin. To craft a Weather Stick in the crafting grid, players should place a stick in the bottom-center square, an enchanted redstone above it, and an additional enchanted redstone above that.

Once the snow has fallen, Minecraft players can use a shovel enchanted with the Silk Touch enchantment to harvest the snow. At the moment, breaking snow by other methods simply destroys the cover block.

