How to get the Subspace Bubble advancement in Minecraft

Advancements in Minecraft: Java Edition have been around since the game's early days, guiding new players and giving them rewards for their efforts.

One advancement known as Subspace Bubble will require players to journey through a Nether portal, cross a certain distance in the Nether that equates to seven-kilometers in the Overworld, then create another Nether portal and exit the Nether.

It uses the Nether as an intermediary "Subspace Bubble" to travel a large distance in the Overworld in less time than if a player had simply walked.

Minecraft: Traversing the Nether and earning the Subspace Bubble advancement

In order for Minecraft players to earn the Subspace Bubble advancement, they will need to travel the equivalent of 7km in the Overworld while in the Nether.

Afterwards, they'll need to create another Nether portal using obsidian and a source of fire (usually flint & steel or lava). Once emerging back into the Overworld, players should be a significant distance away and earn the advancement.

In order to cover sufficient ground in the Nether, Minecraft players will need to traverse at least 875 blocks away from their Nether portal horizontally.

Every block traveled in the Nether is the equivalent of approximately eight blocks in the Overworld, so traveling 875 blocks should meet the seven kilometer requirement that the advancement requires.

This progress can be kept by checking the X-level that the Nether portal is on by pressing F3, then counting at least 875 blocks away as the player moves. Players will also need to travel with at least eight blocks of obsidian and a flint & steel or bucket of lava.

Once reaching the minimum required distance, players can keep going or opt to create their Nether portal at the precise location 875 blocks away from the original portal.

After building the portal and lighting it with their item of choice, exiting the portal should reward players with the advancement as well as 100 experience points.

If the advancement doesn't unlock, it might not hurt to check the portal's positioning, re-entering the Nether, and moving it further away just to ensure it is at the right distance when used.

