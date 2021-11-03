How to get Tasty Bone in Minecraft Dungeons

Wolves are one of the best and most useful mobs in both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. In Minecraft, they're arguably the best pet to have as they can attack in unison with players and are just good companions overall. In Minecraft Dungeons, their assistance is even more valuable as they are used to help players fight off mobs and can often be the difference maker in certain missions.
In Minecraft, these are tamed with bones (sometimes only one is necessary, but they often take several bones to tame) and then will follow the player until they are sat down. In Minecraft Dungeons, they're summoned, but not with a command. Rather, the Tasty Bone item is used to summon a wolf to the player's side. Here's how to get a Tasty Bone in Minecraft Dungeons.
Getting a Tasty Bone to summon a Minecraft Dungeons wolf
The following levels can drop Tasty Bones for players:
- Creeper Woods
- Creepy Crypt
- Redstone Mines (Adventure)
- Dingy Jungle (DLC)
Tasty Bones are also available from the Mystery Merchant, the Luxury Merchant and the Village Merchant. Tasty Bones have the following abilities:
- 77 summon damage
- 30 seconds cooldown
- 828 ranged damage
- +1 Soul Gathering
Every 30 seconds, another wolf can be summoned if the original wolf has died. This ensures that the player is never without a companion in their fight during a level. This only lasts for as many Tasty Bones players have in their inventories.
In order to use these items, players have to equip them. Minecraft Dungeons players have three item slots for their build, which can be interchanged to find the right combo, but the Tasty Bone item has to take up one slot if they intend on using it in the level.
Unfortunately, even if players have Tasty Bones, they can't be used unless they were equipped prior to starting the level. Players can't enter the level and then summon a wolf when they get into trouble, they have to anticipate if it will be a difficult level or not.