How to get terracotta in Minecraft

Terracotta is a clay-like substance in Minecraft with a hardness similar to stone. It comes in different colors and makes for a great decorative block.

Players can obtain terracotta in many ways in Minecraft. The substance can be obtained naturally in specific biomes, but it also appears in certain generated structures that appear when a world is first created. Terracotta can also be mined with a pickaxe like many blocks, but it won't drop if harvested with other tools.

Due to its hardened blast resistance, terracotta provides the smooth appearance of clay without its softness. This keeps griefers and exploding enemies like creepers at bay to some degree.

Sources of terracotta in Minecraft

An eroded badlands biome where some terracotta can be found (Image via Reddit user WM_PK-14)

Acquiring terracotta isn't all that difficult in Minecraft. For starters, terracotta can be mined naturally in badlands biomes, which are comprised almost entirely of the block in varied colors. Badlands can be somewhat rare as far as biomes go, but they're unmistakable once players spot them. This is due to the appearance of the terracotta and the mesa-like terrain across the biome.

If players haven't had any luck finding a badlands biome, they may want to look to a village. In plains and desert biomes, a solid amount of terracotta can be found and harvested. Plains villages with houses occupied by mason villagers can occasionally feature terracotta, and certain houses in desert villages can also possess a few blocks. Savanna villages also utilize terracotta in places, meaning players should have a wide swath of structures to potentially mine for terracotta.

For more adventurous Minecraft players, terracotta can also be found in desert pyramids and warm ocean ruins. These are obviously much more difficult to obtain compared to other options. However, if players find themselves in the locale, it doesn't hurt to mine the terracotta along the way.

If mining terracotta isn't preferred, players can also trade for it. If an Expert-level stone mason villager is present in a village, it will offer terracotta for one emerald per block. These blocks can come in one of 16 different colors.

It can cumulatively become a little pricey to trade for terracotta this way. However, it's a solid option if players have the emeralds and the right villager to trade with.

