How to get the tiger mask for Minecraft's Lunar New Year celebration

The Lunar New Year began on February 1st, 2022, and Mojang is introducing free Minecraft content for players to enjoy.

In addition to a new Minecraft map known as the Legend of Nezha, Mojang is introducing two new cosmetics for Bedrock Edition players to utilize in the character creator. These cosmetics are a tiger mask and a tiger sweater.

This Lunar New Year commemorates the Year of the Tiger, so it's only natural for the character content to carry a tiger-themed aesthetic. Players will want to download the content soon, though, as it will no longer be available after February 7th.

How to download the tiger mask in Minecraft

Mojang has long celebrated the Lunar New Year as an event (Image via Mojang)

Downloading the new tiger mask in Minecraft is very easy. However, players will need to ensure that their version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is up-to-date and has access to the marketplace from the main menu. This also applies to the Pocket Edition as it runs off the Bedrock codebase.

Once fully updated, players can open their game client and visit the marketplace from the main menu. They can select the tiger mask's page directly from the featured page of the marketplace screen. However, the mask sometimes doesn't appear in any of the available categories.

Fortunately, searching for "tiger mask" should bring up the store page for the item. Then, all players need to do is navigate to the "download/get this item" button and click on it. After a brief download, the tiger mask should be available for use on the character creator screen.

The same method should work for players who also want to download the Legend of Nezha and the tiger sweater item.

Unlike the tiger mask and sweater, which will depart from the marketplace on February 7th, the Legend of Nezha will be available for an entire year before it is removed. This gives players a considerable amount of time to download and enjoy all the celebratory content for 2022's Lunar New Year.

So, don your tiger mask and sweater, head on to the Legend of Nezha map, and experience one of the most riveting stories in eastern folklore. Free content doesn't come around all that often in the Minecraft Marketplace, so this is an excellent opportunity to capitalize on it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh