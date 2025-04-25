Minecraft cocoa beans guide: How to get and uses

Minecraft's Overworld realm is filled with various biomes growing all kinds of vegetation, including cocoa. Cocoa is one of the least used plants in the game, since players are mostly focused on growing wheat, potatoes, carrots, and other important plants for survival. However, cocoa can also be grown and used in several useful ways.
Here is everything to know about how to find and use cocoa beans in Minecraft.
Everything to know about cocoa beans in Minecraft
How to find cocoa beans in Minecraft
Cocoa beans are generally hard to find in Minecraft. This is because in Java Edition, they are only found naturally generating in Jungle biomes, usually at the base of a tall jungle tree. They generate naturally as cocoa pods, as shown in the picture above. Another detail about them is that they will not generate on jungle trees that are grown from a manually placed sapling. This means that to find cocoa beans, players will have to find a Jungle biome.
In Bedrock Edition, however, there are multiple ways to get cocoa beans. One of the simplest ones is to turn on the bonus chest while creating a new world. This will allow the game to create a chest with initial survival supplies. This chest has a 40% chance of containing cocoa beans. In Bedrock Edition, players can also fish in a jungle's water body to have a 10% chance of getting the beans.
How to grow and use cocoa beans
Once cocoa beans are obtained, players can use them to grow more cocoa pods. The only way to grow more cocoa beans is to place one bean on a jungle log, stripped log, or wood.
After it is placed, a small cocoa pod will appear. This pod will go through three growth stages, each stage taking an average time of five minutes and 41 seconds. The growth process can be catalysed by using bonemeal on the pod.
If it is broken in stages one or two, it will only yield one cocoa bean. It will yield three cocoa beans if it is broken on its third and final stage. This way, players can gradually grow more cocoa beans.
One use of cocoa beans is to increase the composter level. One cocoa bean has a 65% chance of increasing the composter level by one, which is quite a lot compared to other compostable items.
Furthermore, cocoa beans can be used to craft brown dye and cookies if it is combined with wheat as shown in the picture above.
