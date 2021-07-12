How to get water easily in Minecraft Skyblock 

As one of Minecraft's most enduring survival map types, Skyblock has no shortage of new players giving it a shot to see how long they can survive the tricky circumstances that begin immediately upon entering the world.

Much like in standard Minecraft gameplay, water is a significantly important resource for several reasons. Whether it's creating cobblestone and obsidian, flowing through the automatic mob and crop farms, or just providing a nice fishing spot, water is needed abundantly and often.

This is especially true in Skyblock, where players aren't immediately given access to much water and must use what they have sparingly. Fortunately, an old-school trick in Minecraft can turn the tide for Skyblock players.

Creating an infinite water source in Minecraft Skyblock

The infinite water source trick has been a dependable part of Minecraft survival for years, and it still applies to Skyblock, albeit with a little extra effort involved.

At least one water bucket should be provided on most Skyblock maps, but players will want to look to ice blocks for their second source of water. By breaking an ice block by hand, players can create an additional source of water to bucket up and create an infinite water source.

Players should begin by digging a 2x2 square hole that is one block deep. Next, take the two water buckets and place them in opposite corners of the hole. By doing so, the flowing water will create new water source blocks in the previously empty parts of the hole.

Now, players may use a bucket to draw water from any part of the hole, as the flowing water blocks will merge and fill any water blocks removed. However, they should be careful not to break any blocks around the infinite source's hole, as stretching the water flow any further will fail to create the water source blocks and will cause the infinite source to stop working as intended.

There is also one additional method of collecting water that takes significantly more effort but may be preferred for some players. By placing an empty cauldron under the open sky unobstructed by any blocks, the cauldron will slowly collect water whenever it rains. Once the cauldron is full, players can draw water from it with a bucket.

Using the cauldron and filling two buckets can also allow players to create an infinite water source, though this takes significantly more time and resources than shattering an ice block.

