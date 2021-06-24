The Wither is a boss mob in Minecraft that players may have a tough time defeating if they do not have the proper materials. The Wither originates from the Nether but can be spawned in the overworld too.

The Wither is a lethal undead mob that shoots explosive skulls toward the player. This mob is the second boss in the game (the first being the Ender Dragon), but some players say the Wither is much harder to defeat.

When the Wither is slain, it will drop a Nether star, which the player can place into their inventory. This item is used to create beacons that can give the player cool perks. The Wither will also drop roughly 50 experience orbs.

The Wither is not a naturally spawning mob. This means players will have to gather the materials required and spawn it manually. The Wither is spawned using four blocks of soul sand or soil, and three Wither skeleton skulls.

Players can also use enchantments and milk to counter some of the Wither's attacks. Milk will reduce a portion of the damage that players take from the explosive skulls.

Players will need to get Wither skulls in order to respawn the mob. These skulls are not too hard to get, but players will need to fight off a few other Minecraft mobs in order to get them.

In this article, players will learn how to get Wither skulls in Minecraft easily.

Obtaining the Wither Skull in Minecraft

Where do they come from?

(Image via Custom Cursor)

Wither skulls come from Wither skeletons in Minecraft. These are lethal mobs in the game, and players will only find them in the Nether. It is recommended that players take armor with them when trying to take on these mobs.

In order for a Wither skull to drop, players must kill the Wither skeleton. It is not guaranteed that the player will get a skull drop every time, but there is a 2.5% chance that the mob will drop it upon death.

Minecraft Players can apply the looting enchantment to their sword to increase these chances. The chances of a player getting a skull drop is increased by 1% on each level of looting, with a max of a 5.5% chance.

What is it used for?

(Image via Reddit)

The main reason that players want Wither skulls is to spawn the Minecraft boss mob, The Wither. Players will need three skulls in order to spawn the mob, and when the boss is killed, it will drop lots of XP and rare loot.

Players can also wear the skull as a helmet. Wearing this helmet allows players to not be attacked by certain mobs. However, players must have golden armor on along with the head.

If the player just walks around with the head on, mobs will still try to attack the player. To fix this, craft a golden armor set using golden ingots. Golden blocks can be found in the overworld and in the Nether and smelted into ingots.

Players can also use these skulls as just a decorative block.

