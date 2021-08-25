How do grindstones work in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, grindstones partially serve the purpose of an anvil while also removing most enchantments, with the exception of curses.

Introduced in Minecraft: Java Edition version 1.14 and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition version 1.9, grindstones have become a staple work block in many players' bases. As a matter of fact, weaponsmith villagers even use them as work blocks.

Although the removal of enchantments may not initially sound useful, it can be vital for micromanaging Minecraft players who want specific enchantments on their tools, items, and weapons.

Since enchantments rotate on enchanting tables, sometimes players have to add the former to unwanted items to refresh their list.

Minecraft: Creating and using the grindstone

Grindstones can be both crafted as well as found at the work sites of village weaponsmiths. (Image via Mojang)

In order to create a grindstone of their own, players simply need two sticks, a stone slab, and two types of wooden planks. The planks don't even need to match when it comes to wood type, any two plank blocks will do. Players can also find grindstones inside villages, usually in the workplace of weaponsmiths, who use it as an integral part of their work.

When opening the grindstone interface, players will have their Minecraft inventory at the bottom of the window, as well as three small slots at the top. Two of these slots are input slots, while others are output slots.

Placing one enchanted item in an input slot will essentially create the same item in the output slot but without any enchantments. The output item will even retain the same durability as the original input one.

If one enchanted item and one standard item of the same type are placed in both input slots, the resulting item will remove any enchantments as well as combine the durability of the items.

Not only that, the output item will receive 5% additional durability if it wasn't fully repaired. If two items that are non-enchanted are placed in the input slots, then the output item will simply be repaired without involving any Minecraft enchantments.

In addition to having a new item from the output slot, Minecraft players will also get experience points. The more powerful and varied the enchantments on an item, the more potential experience a player can earn.

As with many other work blocks, grindstones cannot remove curse enchantments such as Curse of Binding or Curse of Vanishing. Grindstones also do not remove the custom name of an item, which is important to keep in mind.

