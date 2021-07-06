How to grow Glow Berries in Minecraft

Minecraft's first snack that doubles as a light source, Glow Berries are a recent addition to the game that are quite unique to other crops and plant life.

Naturally found on cave vines, Glow Berries restore a slight amount of hunger while also providing a decent amount of light. For players not searching them out for their dietary or light-generation needs, they are also capable of placing foxes into breeding mode. With such varied uses, these berries can be pretty beneficial in a pinch, so keeping a few on hand never hurts.

Though they grow substantially in lush cave biomes on vines, it may be best to grow your own for easy access.

Minecraft: How to grow Glow Berries

Once a Minecraft player has some Glow Berries in their possession by picking them from cave vines, growing them is a fairly straightforward task. All players will need to do is place the Glow Berry on the underside of a block that has air beneath it or at least a 2 to 26 block gap. Once placed, the Glow Berry will manifest into a cave vine which will continue to grow and produce Glow Berries as it progresses.

It is important to remember that in Minecraft's current version, only one in nine cave vines produced will create Glow Berries, meaning players will want to place many cave vines in order to maximize the chances that the berries will grow. In the event players want to force this growth, they can use Bone Meal to enable an empty cave vine to produce Glow Berries.

With this info in mind, it may be worth experimenting to see what kind of ways players can create productive and even aesthetically pleasing Glow Berry vineyards. Since all they really need is an overhanging block, there are plenty of ways to approach placing them for maximum effect and visual enjoyment.

Many Minecraft community members have already shared screenshots of their Glow Berry vineyards and have found means to automatically farm Glow Berries when they sprout up on vines. Since they don't require specific placement or resources such as water, Glow Berries can be a great crop to grow for a busy Minecraft player.

