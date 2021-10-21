How to install the Better Minecraft modpack

Modpacks are a collection of Minecraft mods that players can install to alter their game. Better Minecraft is one such modpack. By adding dozens of new biomes and dimensions to the game, it gives Minecraft players a variety of new things to explore.

Although it adds over so many mods to the game, Better Minecraft aims to keep the game feeling as Vanilla as possible. It’s a great modpack for Minecraft players who want to enhance their in-game experience but not stray too far from the developer's original vision.

An image of a new structure in the game's End dimension. (Image via Minecraft.)

Steps to install the Better Minecraft modpack

Players can follow these simple steps to install Better Minecraft:

This modpack is hosted on Curseforge, so the first thing players will need to do is install the Curseforge launcher. You can download this from Curseforge's official website. Once you’ve got the Curseforge launcher up and running, you should see a list of video games available for modification. Minecraft will be one of them. Navigate to the game's page and click on the orange ‘install’ button at the bottom of your screen. Installing this will prepare Curseforge to modify your Minecraft game. When Curseforge is ready for your game, you will see a search bar pop up at the top of your screen. Click on it and search for the Better Minecraft modpack. Once you’ve found the Better Minecraft modpack, click on the modpack’s orange install button. This should make it start downloading. Keep in mind that this is a large modpack, and it can take a longer time for the file to finish downloading. Once the modpack has finished downloading, click on the play button. This will open up the Minecraft Launcher. Be sure to login to your account. Make sure that the ‘Better Minecraft’ game profile is selected. If it isn’t selected, you will need to close the game launcher and click Better Minecraft’s play button again. Click the play button in your Minecraft launcher and have fun.

