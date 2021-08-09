How to kill the Ender dragon using beds in Minecraft

The Ender dragon is the main boss mob that Minecraft players will have to face in order to beat the game. Apart from possessing monstrous strength, it is also considered the largest naturally spawning mob in the game!

It is recommended that Minecraft players wear sustainable armor and have a really good strategy when attempting to take out the Ender dragon. There are multiple ways to take down this beast.

The boss mob can be defeated by simple melee attacks, shooting it with a bow, or surprisingly, by using beds! That sounds unconvincing, however it is 100% possible if done correctly.

In this article, players will learn how to kill an Ender dragon by using beds in Minecraft.

How to defeat the Minecraft Ender Dragon with beds

What is needed

Taking out the Ender Dragon with beds (Image via Minecraft)

In order to do this correctly, Minecraft players will need around 12-15 beds. Beds can be easily crafted using three pieces of wool and three wooden planks. Players can also steal beds from villager huts.

Cobblestone blocks, a bow, a large supply of arrows, food, a pickaxe, and one block of obsidian are items which players will need to form an effective strategy.

What to do

Bed on top of the bedrock fountain (Image via Minecraft)

Before attempting to take down the dragon with beds in Minecraft, the players should first destroy the healing crystals. These are the crystals that are sitting on top of the Obsidian pillars.

Once these are taken out, the dragon will not have any way of regenerating health. This is where the bow can come into play. The best way to destroy these crystals would be by using the bow and shooting them.

Once this is done, players should then make their way over to the bedrock fountain in the center of the platform. They will need to place one block of cobblestone right beneath the torches as it'll be a platform to stand on.

Players should also place one block of obsidian under the bed's location, directly above the torches. This obsidian block is essential to prevent them from getting damaged from the explosion.

The beds are going to be placed on top of the bedrock above where the player is standing, but not yet. They should have a good distance between themselves and the platform.

The Minecraft player should wait to place the bed until they see the dragon beginning to spiral down to the middle platform. The dragon will sometimes swoop down to the middle to try to attack the player, before returning to the air.

As soon as the player sees the dragon descend, they will need to run towards the fountain, jump on their cobblestone block, and quickly place a bed on the top piece of bedrock.

Because the game forbids players from placing their respawn point in the End, any interaction with the bed will end in an explosion. This explosion will inflict massive damage on the dragon.

When the dragon's head is near the pillow of the bed, players should quickly jump up and place another one, then blow it up by interacting with it. If they keep repeating this process, the dragon will be taken out in no time.

The player has 12-15 beds to work with so it should be easy to take down the dragon without incurring massive damage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul