Ladders in Minecraft serve the vital purpose of easily allowing players to climb up blocks without building a large staircase.

The ladder has remained an important item within the game ever since it was added to Minecraft over a decade ago. Most players will require a ladder at some point in their adventures. Luckily it's relatively cheap and easy to craft one.

How to make a ladder in Minecraft

Things players need to make a ladder:

x7 Sticks

Access to a crafting table

Players can learn how to craft sticks with this guide. If players need help making a crafting table, they can check out this helpful guide.

Minecraft ladder crafting recipe:

To make a ladder, the players will need to arrange seven sticks in the exact formation as seen below in a crafting table menu:

Crafting recipe for the ladder in Minecraft

Players can now drag the ladder out of the crafting menu and place it into their own inventory, similar to any other item.

How to use a ladder in Minecraft:

Luckily, ladders are very easy to use. All players need to do is place it onto a block of their choice.

Although ladders can be attached to most blocks in the game, there are a few unique blocks to which players cannot attach ladders. These blocks include leaves, cobwebs, hoppers, chests, and a few others.

Once a ladder has been attached to a block, players can climb the ladder simply by walking up to it. Ladders can be broken by hand, causing them to drop and allowing players to place them elsewhere.

General Information about Minecraft Ladders:

The ladder was added to the 0.1.0 update for Minecraft. Over 10 years later, it remains a fundamental block serving the vital function of allowing players to climb vertically.

Ladders also spawn naturally in some parts of the world, particularly inside pre-generated structures such as strongholds, villages, woodland mansions, and end ships.

A helpful trick to safely climb a ladder is to hold the sneak button while climbing. Although this may slow players down slightly, it ensures they will not fall off the ladder as it forces the ladder to be firmly gripped while climbing.

Ladder explainer video:

