How to make an AFK fish farm in Minecraft Bedrock

An AFK fish farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition can help you obtain all kinds of items from a water block, like fish, enchanted books, and even XP. While fishing is a relaxing activity you can occasionally indulge in, it can be boring and time-consuming to obtain useful items from it. Hence, players have devised methods to create an AFK fish farm using an auto-clicker tool.

Here is a guide to creating a simple AFK fish farm in Minecraft Bedrock.

Steps to create an AFK fish farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Resources needed to build an AFK fish farm in Minecraft Bedrock

List of blocks and items needed for an AFK fish farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Before working on the farm, you must gather all the necessary items. Here is a list of all the resources needed to make a simple AFK fish farm:

2 chests

1 hopper

1 note block

1 iron trapdoor

1 pressure plate

1 fence

1 water bucket

1 regular block

1 fishing rod

All of these blocks and items are essential and non-optional for creating the farm.

2) Setting up an auto-clicker for Minecraft Bedrock

The auto-clicker is essential to making an AFK fish farm (Image via OP auto clicker)

For an AFK farm, you must install an auto-clicker for Minecraft that automatically inputs a mouse click to activate the fishing rod. You can search for 'auto-clicker,' head to the OP auto-clicker website, and download it. Note that the auto-clicker is essential for making an AFK farm, but it is only available on Windows, iOS, and Android.

Once the auto-clicker is downloaded and opened, you must set the 'click interval' to 800 ms and the 'mouse button' to the right. Whenever you press F6 on the keyboard, the auto-clicker will start working.

3) Create a storage area for the AFK fish farm in Minecraft Bedrock

A storage area that will store the items collected during fishing (Image via Mojang Studios)

Firstly, dig a row of four blocks and place both the chests and one hopper connected to them. The configuration should look like the picture provided above. Ensure the hopper is connected to the large chest and the pipe goes into the latter. This setup should leave one hole next to the hopper.

3) Setup the water block for the AFK fish farm in Minecraft Bedrock

The water block and fence configuration in the fish farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

The next step is to carefully place water on top of the hopper. If there is a one-block hole right next to it, the water will automatically flow towards it. You must place a fence on the hopper with a pressure plate atop it. This will create the spot where you will use the fishing rod with the auto-clicker.

4) Completing the AFK fish farm in Minecraft Bedrock with iron trapdoor and note block

Place note block with an iron trapdoor to finish the AFK fish farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

The last step is to place a note block next to the water hole with another regular block on top. This block will prevent the note block from making any sound. Carefully place the iron trapdoor on the bottom half of the regular block so it can be activated using the pressure plate.

This will complete the AFK fish farm. You can stand on top of the large chest near the water block. Simply use the fishing rod, start the auto-clicker, and leave the farm to work on its own.