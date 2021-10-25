How to make Ammonia in Minecraft: Education Edition

Chemistry is one of Minecraft: Education Edition's biggest attractions, allowing players to experiment with chemicals and elements found within the natural world to create different compounds and items.

In order for Minecraft players to create the Super Fertilizer item for their crops, they'll need to create a compound known as Ammonia. In the real world, Ammonia is a crucial chemical compound for feeding plant life but also in the synthesizing of medicines. It can also be found in a wide variety of cleaning products due to its caustic nature when concentrated. In Minecraft: Education Edition, it requires the combining of different elements like many other compounds.

Creating Ammonia with the compound creator in Minecraft

The compound is capable of creating a great deal of compounds used in other crafting recipes (Image via Mojang)

When opening the compound creator block in Minecraft: Education Edition, players will be met with a 3x3 grid where they can place elements obtained from the element constructor and/or material reducer blocks. Through the combination of these elements, up to 36 different compounds can be created (including the "garbage" item, which is a failed compound). Many compounds are formed by using the elements found in their real-life chemical formulas, which can be a helpful clue when it comes to creating them in Minecraft.

For Ammonia in particular, Minecraft players can use the very same method. Ammonia's chemical formula is NH3 in the real world, and this can be easily applied within the compound creator. The N in the formula in this case will stand for Nitrogen, with the H standing for Hydrogen. Since the 3 in this formula is placed alongside the H, players will need a total of three Hydrogen elements.

Meanwhile, Nitrogen has no accompanying numbers, meaning players will only need to place one of the element. Once players place one Nitrogen and three Hydrogen elements in the compound creator, the block should create Ammonia and place it in the removal slot to the right of the input grid. All players need to do is remove their Ammonia and transfer it to their inventory.

Players who hope to use Ammonia to create Super Fertilizer in Minecraft: Education Edition should also collect at least one element of Phosphorous, as it will be required alongside Ammonia at the lab table block in order to create the needed item.

