How to make an automatic alarm system in Minecraft

Minecraft has many beautiful blocks with unique textures, used by players to create attractive structures in the game. Since the addition of Redstone, the idea of making these structures functional has become possible.

One of the simplest redstone contraptions commonly seen in a Minecraft base is the automatic alarm system. These systems are mostly built on Survival Multiplayer (SMP) servers as there are many players on the server that may try to steal resources from bases.

When a stranger on an SMP server tries to enter a house to steal resources, the alarm system will go off, alerting everyone close to the base and forcing the thief to flee from there.

This article covers the steps for building a simple automatic alarm system in Minecraft.

Making an alarm system in Minecraft

To make a simple alarm system in Minecraft, these items are required:

1 Iron door

2 Pressure plates

2 Sticky pistons

Redstone dust

4 Redstone comparators

1 Bell or Noteblock

1 lever

Steps for building

Image via Minecraft

Step 1: Place the Iron door at the entrance of the house and place a pressure plate in front of it. Once done, players can cover the redstone using any block.

Required Redstone contraption (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: Place the redstone dust and comparators as shown in the image along with the bell and sticky piston. Then place any block on the sticky piston.

Lever connected to sticky piston (Image via Minecraft)

Step 3: Place the lever that can be used to turn off the alarm from inside the house and connect it to the sticky piston. Turn the lever back off after turning the alarm off.

Pressure plate in front of the door (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4: To make sure that the alarm does not go off when the player leaves the house, place the pressure plate, redstone and comparator from inside the house as shown.

Hiding the Redstone (Image via Minecraft)

Step 5: Cover all of the redstone using any block.

Once the building process is finished, the players entering the house will trigger the alarm system alerting everyone in the area. The alarm can be turned off using the lever inside.

