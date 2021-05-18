How to make balloons in Minecraft

Minecraft balloons are a part of the chemistry update that was released a little while ago to the education edition of the game. Balloons serve no real purpose, except providing faster and funner transportation.

Players can get balloons in the education edition of Minecraft, and they can be resourceful if used to players' advantage. Like in real life, balloons will float away if they are not tied down, so players should find somewhere to secure it.

Players can place balloons on both fences and mobs. If balloons are placed on fences, they will stay pinned to the fence and not go anywhere. If balloons are tied to mobs it will cause the mob to float away. This is a good way for players to get a dangerous mob away from them.

Balloons can be shot down using an arrow or a trident, or players can melee them, but balloons will never drop anything. Players will just see small particles and then it will disappear.

The real question is how are balloons created in Minecraft? In this article, players will learn how to create balloons in Minecraft!

How to create Balloons in Minecraft

Players will need four different ingredients to craft a helium balloon in Minecraft. These four items are latex, colored dye, helium and leads. Players can craft some of these items using a compound creator.

Latex

(Image via IanJ5o5 on youtube)

Latex, in Minecraft, can be created using a compound creator. Players will need six latex in order to craft one balloon in the game. Latex is created out of 5 carbon and 8 hydrogen.

Players can find these elements using an element constructor. Players will need to place 5 carbon and 8 hydrogen in the compound creator and latex will be produced on the right.

Helium

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Helium is another element that is needed in order to craft a balloon in Minecraft. Helium is the most important ingredient since it is the element itself. Players will need an element constructor in order to get helium.

A lead

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Lead is an item that players will not need any of the chemical items in order to craft. Leads are crafted using one slime ball and four strings. It is pretty common for players to find these items in the overworld.

Slimeballs can be rare, but the easiest way to get one is by traveling to a swamp biome and finding a slime to kill. Strings can be obtained in Minecraft by killing spiders, breaking cobwebs, or searching chests.

Colored dye

(Image via Reddit)

Players will need to craft the balloon using colored dye to select what color they would like to make the balloon. Players can even use bonemeal or cocoa beans to create white and brown balloons.

To get colorful balloons, players will need colored dye. Colored dye can be obtained by smelting flowers, beetroot, sea pickles, and other items to make various colors.

