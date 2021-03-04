How to make beetroot soup in Minecraft

Beetroots in Minecraft are a food source that can be farmed. However, beetroot soup offers more food points than regular beetroots when eaten.

Beetroots can be harvested from a fully grown crop. When broken, one beetroot and a few seeds will drop.

Beetroots can be used to breed pigs as the animals follow Minecraft players who have a beetroot in hand. Villagers can also pick up beetroots to make the pigs more willing to breed. Pigs can be bred after a villager picks up twelve beetroots.

How can players make beetroot soup in Minecraft?

Harvesting beetroots

Beetroots can be found in multiple places in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Beetroots can be found in different ways in Minecraft. Beetroot seeds can be found in multiple places, including mineshaft chests, ice plains and cold taiga villages, chests of dungeons and end cities, as well as chests inside woodland mansions.

Beetroot seeds can be placed in hoed and wet dirt, where they will grow into full beetroots.

Crafting beetroot soup

A crafting recipe for beetroot soup in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

Minecraft players can craft beetroot soup using the crafting recipe shown above. The materials needed to craft beetroot soup are:

6 beetroots

1 bowl

Beetroot soup is considered a liquid food item. When it is eaten, the beetroots will disappear, leaving only the bowl behind. Players can then reuse the bowl to craft more beetroot soup.

Eating beetroot soup restores six food points, which equals three food icons. Regular beetroots only restore two food points, which is equal to one food icon. Beetroot soup is currently not stackable, which makes the food source a bit more inconvenient when compared to other food sources.

Beetroot soup sometimes naturally spawns in snowy house chests, which are in snowy taiga villages. There is about a 10% chance that a chest in a snowy house contains beetroot soup.