How to make colored signs in Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Minecraft players who want a little extra pizazz for their decorations may opt to colorize the text on their signs.

Colored sign text has been a thing in Minecraft since the early days of the Java Edition release, so it's a tried-and-true trick that can give decorations an extra bit of flair. Fortunately, there are no mods, plugins, or extra downloads needed to colorize sign text in Pocket Edition.

Using a device's keyboard to colorize sign text in Minecraft

Minecraft players can customize the color of their sign text as much as they like as long as there is room on the sign for text (Image via Mojang)

Naturally, before typing anything, players will need to craft signs with wood planks and sticks. After crafting and placing a sign, Minecraft's UI should bring up the sign itself to type on.

To begin colonizing sign text, players will want to type the Section Sign (§) by long-pressing the Ampersand symbol (&) on their keyboard on iOS. On Android devices, players can type the Section Sign by long-pressing the S key on the keyboard. On most operating systems, this should allow players to slide their finger up and select the appropriate symbol.

Once the Section Sign has been placed, players will have the option of choosing the numbers one through nine or the letters A through G. The numbers one through nine deal with basic colors, while the letters A through G tend to lean towards more neon-style coloration.

Now, all players need to do is type. The Section Sign and the initial letter or number will somewhat fade while typing and will not appear until the sign is completed.

That's all there is to it. Using a mobile keyboard, players with Minecraft: Pocket Edition should have no problem changing the color of their sign text. If they'd like, they can even mix and match colors by using the same technique shown above.

Using symbols to colorize sign text also applies to the Java and Bedrock versions of Minecraft. However, the operation may differ depending on the keyboard used. For example, Java Edition on PC will require what is known as an ALT code to place the symbol. Meanwhile, Bedrock Edition players on console will need to long-press different keys.

However, the application remains the same, and it can help take Minecraft decorators' aesthetics to the next level.

Read More: Which mobs can spawn in a Minecraft Nether Fortress?

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh