How to make an elixir in Minecraft: Education Edition

Being a medicine in Minecraft: Education Edition that cures the Weakness status effect, elixirs are made in the brewing stand similar to potions, but use elements as their ingredients.

Elements in Minecraft: Education Edition are found in the natural world and can be created by using the element constructor or material reducer blocks. The constructor forms elements based on their atomic structure, and the material reducer breaks down blocks throughout a Minecraft world into their base elements.

Regardless of how these elements are obtained, players will also need nether wart to create Awkward Potions, which can be made into elixirs afterward.

Minecraft: The process of brewing an elixir

The elixir (pictured in green) removes Weakness similar to a bucket of milk in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Before Minecraft players create elixir in their brewing stand, they'll need to collect some nether wart first, in order to create an Awkward Potion. Additionally, they'll need a bottle of water to mix it with. The nether wart must be placed in the top slot of the brewing stand, and the bottled water in the bottom. This should create the Awkward Potion, which must then also be placed in the bottom slot.

Next, Minecraft players will need Cobalt for their elixir. This element must be created in the element constructor if players don't have access to the Creative Mode inventory.

Cobalt is made in the element constructor by manipulating its atomic structure. On the left of the constructor's interface window, there are sliders present for protons, neutrons, and electrons.

In order to synthesize Cobalt, Minecraft players will need to adjust the sliders to 27 protons, 27 electrons, and 30-33 neutrons. Doing so should create the Cobalt, which can then easily be placed in the topmost input slot of a brewing stand.

With the Cobalt up top, the Awkward Potion on the bottom slot, and enough fuel in the form of blaze powder, Minecraft players should quickly have their own elixir.

Similar to other medicines in Minecraft: Education Edition, elixirs only cure one specific status effect (Weakness) and cannot be consumed without the effect being present on the player.

These medicines can be incredibly helpful when players don't have buckets of milk on-hand, and they can also assist students in learning how elements and compounds originating from our natural world can help situate many different maladies.

