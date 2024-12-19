Minecraft commands let players do a variety of things, and explosive snowballs —which can only be made through commands — always end up being a fun addition. With just a simple command-block setup, you can create snowballs that explode on impact in Bedrock Edition and Java Edition.

Using a command block, you can set up a system that turns all snowballs into bombs that trigger whenever they hit a surface. The best part is that you can modify the explosion effect by summoning things like TNT, lightning, and fireballs.

This guide will teach you how to create explosive snowballs in both Bedrock and Java Editions. They are easy to make and can enhance the gameplay experience.

How to make explosive snowballs in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

It is a very easy command to execute (Image via Mojang Studios)

You’ll need a command block to make snowballs explosive in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Start by entering the command, /give @s command_block, in the chat to obtain one. Place the command block in your world. Then, set its properties to Repeat, Unconditional, and Always Active, so it continuously executes the command.

Inside the command block, type the following command:

execute at @e[type=snowball] unless block ~ ~-1 ~ air run summon ender_crystal.

When you throw a snowball, this command will check whether there is a block directly beneath the snowball's position (~ ~-1 ~). If a block is present, it will summon an end crystal at that location, triggering an explosion. The result is a snowball that detonates on impact with a surface.

How to make explosive snowballs in Minecraft Java Edition

For both, you need the command block first (Image via Mojang Studios)

You’ll again need a command block in Java Edition, as this setup cannot be executed directly through the chat command line. Begin by obtaining a command block using /give @s command_block.

Place the command block in your world and configure its settings to Repeat, Unconditional, and Always Active, similar to the Bedrock version, so the command runs continuously. Inside the command block, type the following:

execute as @e[type=snowball] at @s unless block ^ ^-1 ^ minecraft:air run summon minecraft:tnt ~ ~ ~

This works by targeting every snowball in the game and turning them into TNT summoners when thrown. It includes a condition that checks if the block directly beneath the snowball is not air by using the unless block ^ ^-1 ^ minecraft:air clause.

If the snowball has hit a solid surface, it triggers the command to summon TNT at the snowball’s location using run summon minecraft:tnt ~ ~ ~, which creates an explosion.

For added customization, you can replace TNT with other things, such as lightning bolts or fireballs, to create different effects. With this guide, every snowball you throw will explode upon contact with a surface, adding an exciting and destructive twist to your gameplay.

