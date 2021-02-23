How to make a fermented spider eye in Minecraft

In Minecraft, spider eyes are pretty easy to come across, but fermented spider eyes are a different story.

Fermented spider eyes in Minecraft are typically used for potion-making. They are used to brew potions such as the potion of invisibility, potion of weakness, potion of harming, and potion of slowness.

While most of the potions that are brewed using fermented spider eyes are negative, potions of invisibility can be quite useful.

Fermented spider eyes can also corrupt certain potions, turning them into potions of weakness or potions of invisibility. Overall, fermented spider eyes are a pivotal part of brewing in Minecraft.

Making a fermented spider eye in Minecraft

Crafting a fermented spider eye

Materials needed to craft a fermented spider eye:

One sugar

One brown mushroom

One spider eye

Arranging each of the materials above into a crafting table, as shown in the image above, will craft a fermented spider eye.

It is quite easy to gather all three materials. Sugar can be crafted out of sugarcane, which is found along the shores of water. Brown mushrooms can be found anywhere there is shade, usually under trees. And spider eyes are obtained by killing spiders, which spawn at night or in caves.

Brewing with fermented spider eyes

Potions in Minecraft provide players with many different special effects, all depending on the type of potion that was brewed.

The potions that players can brew using a fermented spider eye are found below. Keep in mind that many potions are brewed using other potions.

Potion of weakness:

Water bottle

Fermented spider eye

Potion of harming:

Fermented spider eye

Potion of poison or potion of healing

Potion of slowness:

Fermented spider eye

Potion of swiftness or potion of leaping

Potion of invisibility:

Fermented spider eye

Potion of night vision

