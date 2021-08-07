How to make a flying machine in Minecraft

Flying machines in Minecraft are an ingenious creation that allows players to travel in the air as if they were flying (hence the name). Luckily, they're easy enough to build and even allow for straight travel above any obstacles (such as trees or water).

Another popular function of flying machines is AFK travel, which can be incredibly useful for players in certain situations (such as traveling in the End). This article will teach players exactly what's needed to assemble a flying machine in Minecraft.

The easiest way to build a Minecraft flying machine

Before beginning assembly on the flying machine, players will first need to collect the required items listed below.

Items needed to build a flying machine in Minecraft:

1x Sticky Piston

1x Regular Piston

2x Observer

7x Slime Block

A lot of building blocks (e.g., cobblestone)

How to assemble a flying machine

Step 1:

The first step is to build up high using building blocks. The height reached will be how high the flying machine flies. Higher is typically better as the machine comes to a stop if it hits an obstacle (such as a mountain).

Players can build as high up as they want their machine to fly

Step 2:

Place one slime block on top of the tower and another slime block next to it. The second slime block will determine the direction of the flying machine, so be sure it's placed correctly.

For example, the flying machine in the picture below will fly forwards as the second slime block is placed in front of the first.

Slime blocks help propel the flying machine in Minecraft

Step 3:

Next, place an observer and a regular piston next to the slime blocks in the arrangement shown below. Make sure the direction of the arrow on top of the observer is facing the direction of the second slime block.

The observer arrow must face the direction of the second slime block

Step 4:

Place two slime blocks coming off the regular piston and then another slime block to the left of the two slime blocks, as shown below.

After this has been done, place a sticky piston coming off the latest slime block and facing towards the initial second slime block. The entire arrangement is shown in the picture below.

Players should have a contraption looking like this

Step 5:

Place two slime blocks on top of the furthermost slime blocks. Next, place an observer on top of the sticky piston in such a way that the arrow is facing downwards and the “eyes” are facing upwards, as shown in the picture below.

The eyes of the new observer block should be facing upwards

Step 6:

Place five building blocks to extend from the furthermost slime block. This will be where the player must stand while they are being flown.

Make sure to break any blocks from the initial tower that are still touching the machine. After this, place a block on top of the upwards-facing observer. If this is done correctly, the machine will move very slightly.

Minecraft players can now break this block in order to get the machine moving

Step 7:

To engage the flying machine, players simply need to break the block that was just placed on the observer. The entire machine will start to move.

To bring the flying machine back to a halt, players can simply place a block back on top of the observer.

Video guide:

