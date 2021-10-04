How to make hardened glass in Minecraft: Education Edition

Minecraft: Education Edition has more than a few platform-specific items in its collection, including blocks such as hardened glass.

By treating standard glass blocks with the correct chemical compounds, a hardened class can be created. These blocks, as their name implies, are reinforced compared to standard glass blocks, making them more durable from breaking and also allowing things such as torches to be placed upon them.

Despite their improved durability, hardened glass blocks still perform the necessary functions of glass blocks, allowing light to pass through them and coming in a variety of stained glass variants.

Minecraft: Creating hardened glass' necessary compounds

Adding Aluminum Oxide and Boron Trioxide to standard glass will harden it (Image via Mojang)

Overall, creating three hardened glass blocks in Minecraft: Education Edition will require three blocks of standard glass, three Aluminum Oxide compounds, and three Boron Trioxide compounds.

Creating the necessary compounds will require elements derived from blocks such as the element constructor or material reducer. Then, by combining these elements within a block known as the compound creator, Minecraft players can form the necessary compounds not just for hardened glass, but also for many other creations.

If it's somewhat confusing as to which elements create which compound, this is where a little chemistry knowledge comes into play.

By taking a look at the chemical formulae of the compounds, Minecraft players can break down what they need to create what they need:

Aluminum Oxide's chemical formula is Al2O3. If that's broken down to Al2 and O3, it can be seen that players will need 2 Aluminum and 3 Oxygen. For three total Aluminum Oxide compounds, simply triple the input of these elements to 6 Aluminum and 9 Oxygen.

Boron Trioxide possesses a similar chemical formula in B2O3. Minecraft players that break this down will find their necessary materials in 2 Boron elements and 3 Oxygen. For a total of three of this compound, 6 Boron and 9 Oxygen is required.

Once players have accrued the necessary elements and formed the required amount of compounds, heading to the crafting table and forming the hardened glass with at least three glass blocks is the final step.

The recipe for hardened glass is to place the Aluminum Oxide in the top row horizontally, the glass blocks in the same fashion below that, and the Boron Trioxide in a row below the glass. If done correctly, Minecraft players will have created three hardened glass blocks.

To make more, just pile up the elements, compounds, and glass needed and continue to craft, and before players know it, they'll have stacks of hardened glass to work with.

