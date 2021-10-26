How to make medicines in Minecraft: Education Edition

Chemistry is a huge part of Minecraft: Education Edition, and the manipulation of elements and compounds can create a lot of items, including medicines, a set of exclusive items for Education Edition but also Bedrock Edition when its Education Edition setting is toggled, or specific commands are employed.

Medicines are technically potions, but instead of applying a particular effect, they remove it, allowing players to get rid of some rather nasty status effects. Brewed through a brewing stand like standard potions in Minecraft, medicines combine elements with Awkward Potions to be created. For players learning how natural elements can be shaped into helpful remedies, medicines provide a great opportunity.

Minecraft: Creating medicines in a brewing stand

From left to right, the medicines displayed are eye drops, elixir, tonic, and antidote (Image via Mojang)

Before creating medicines, Minecraft players will need to make the Awkward Potion base in a brewing stand by brewing Nether Wart into a water bottle. Those that have created potions before should be pretty similar to the process. Once the Awkward Potions have been made, they should be placed in the bottom-center of the brewing stand. Adding different elements in the ingredient slots for the brewing stand will create other medicines.

A breakdown of the creatable medicines can be found below:

Antidote

Created by adding silver (Ag) to an Awkward Potion.

Cures the Poison status effect. This is due in part to the anti-microbial capabilities of silver, though they are highly embellished in traditional myth and folklore.

Elixir

Created by adding Cobalt (Co) to an Awkward Potion.

Cures the Weakness status effect, often inflicted by splash potions thrown by witches.

Eye Drops

Created by adding Calcium (Ca) to an Awkward Potion.

Cures Blindness, which can be caused by consuming Suspicious Stew in Bedrock and Education Editions.

Tonic

Created by adding Bismuth (Bi) to an Awkward Potion.

Cures Nausea, typically caused by consuming a pufferfish, which is toxic. In real life, bismuth is a major component in bismuth subsalicylate, which treats nausea and indigestion. Minecraft players may recognize the compound by its store brand names such as Pepto Bismol.

Minecraft players need to know that the medicines will only cure their stated effect and will not work on other inflicted statuses when using the medicines.

