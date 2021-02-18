How to make honey blocks in Minecraft

Honey blocks are useful blocks in Minecraft that were added in Update 1.15.

They have a wide range of uses in the game and can be crafted by using four honey bottles.

How can players craft Honey blocks in Minecraft?

Beehive crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft. gamepedia)

To obtain honey bottles, the player must right-click a glass bottle on a honey level 5 bee nest or beehive. The difference between bee nests and bee hives is that the former are naturally generated while the latter are crafted by the player.

Beehives can be crafted with three honeycombs and 6 wood planks.

Here is a video that shows how players can manually spawn natural bee nests:

Honey combs can be acquired in Minecraft by shearing a beehive or bee nest. Since bees will attack when the nest or hive is sheared, the player is advised to place a campfire under the block, which will prevent the bees from becoming angry.

If the player does not have any honey combs to craft a bee hive, bee nests are naturally found in Plains or Sunflower Plains with a 5% chance as well as in a Flower forest with a 2% chance in Java Edition and a 3% chance in Bedrock edition.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, it would be more efficient for players to craft a beehive so that they can have a supply of honey combs at their base.

Here is a video that shows how players can create an automatic honey farm:

Players need to make sure that the bee hive or nest is at a honey level of 5 before they use the glass bottle on it.

The honey level of a hive or nest is increased when a bee exits the hive after pollinating.