How to make mossy blocks in Minecraft

There are several different types of blocks that Minecraft players can discover in the game. Each kind of block in Minecraft is different from the other, even if it is the slightest, smallest of difference.

One of the more common blocks that players can see in the game are mossy blocks. These blocks can be found in specific areas of the Minecraft world or are crafted if the player wishes.

These blocks do not have tons of uses, however, players can still craft them and mine them if they would like. For beginners, it may be hard to craft specific blocks as they are new to the game and do not know all the recipes.

This article will guide Minecraft players on how to mine mossy blocks.

What is needed to make mossy blocks in Minecraft

Materials

Mossy stone bricks (Image via Minecraft)

Making mossy blocks in Minecraft is pretty simple. There are different types of items that players can place moss on in the game. For example, players can make mossy cobblestone blocks, mossy stone bricks, mossy cobblestone stone bricks, etc.

Making mossy blocks is simple in Minecraft. To do so, all players will need to do is combine a block of cobblestone with a vine in the crafting table. This will create a mossy cobblestone block.

An alternate way for players to make a mossy cobblestone block is by combining a block of cobblestone with a moss block. This will also create a mossy cobblestone block.

Players can also make mossy stone bricks the same way. All players will need to do is combine a stone brick with a vine in the crafting menu. Players can also do this for stone brick stairs, stone brick slabs, cobblestone stairs, and more!

What are mossy blocks used for?

Mossy cobblestone block built into a house (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read

These blocks serve two primary purposes in the game. They are mainly used for crafting or as building blocks. If the player wants a specific type of look for their creation, they can use mossy blocks for decoration purposes.

Edited by R. Elahi