How to make podzol in Minecraft

Podzol is a dirt-type Minecraft block that resembles a dense forest floor. It allows for the placement and growth of mushrooms regardless of light level, as well as sugar cane, saplings and flowers.

Players can find podzol in Minecraft in big tree taiga and bamboo jungle biomes, as well as their variants. They can also acquire blocks from the Creative Mode inventory or use commands. Additionally, they can also try trading with the Wandering Trader mob for podzol.

Minecraft: Obtaining and using podzol in detail

Podzol has a few applications that sets it apart from mycelium and moss blocks (Image via Mojang)

How to get podzol?

Minecraft players should be able to find the appropriate podzol-bearing biome by exploring, and using a Silk Touch-enchanted tool to mine it. They can attempt to use a biome finding command or third-party site. Or they can also try switching to Creative Mode and opening the inventory to the building blocks tab in Minecraft 1.18.

Lastly, players can use commands like ""/give @p podzol 1" or "/give @p podzol 1 0" without quotations to give themselves a podzol block in Minecraft: Java Edition or Bedrock Edition.

Players who are near villages may also run into the Wandering Trader, who occasionally sells a small amount of podzol. This isn't guaranteed since there is a 1/6 chance of the trade being possible as the trader's inventory rotates per trip.

However, the traveling mob can be helpful to players in a pinch, in some circumstances. He is capable of selling three pieces of podzol for three emeralds.

Where and how to use podzol?

Podzol is a great tool to aid players in Minecraft when it comes to farming. The block allows the growth of mushrooms at any light level, while also sustaining tree saplings and even crops like sugar cane. Much like dirt, players can also use a shovel and right-click podzol to create a dirt path.

However, podzol cannot be tilled into farmland, so players wishing to use it to grow certain plant life and crops should keep that in mind.

For Minecraft players who want farmland surrounded by podzol, a method exists to address that particular desire. By using a shovel to break a podzol block, it will drop as a dirt block. The dirt block can then be placed where the podzol once stood and tilled with a farming hoe the same as any dirt blocks would. This will allow players to create farmland even if nearby blocks are podzol.

It doesn't technically count as tilling podzol blocks, but it's the closest comparison that currently exists in vanilla Minecraft.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan