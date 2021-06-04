How to make a Potion of Fire Resistance in Minecraft

Minecraft players can use a Potion of Fire Resistance to protect themselves from different types of burning damage in the game.

With this potion, players will have protection against the Fire Aspect enchantment, blaze fireballs, fire charges, magma blocks, and lava.

Players can also take a Potion of Fire Resistance with them when exploring the Nether. Every Minecraft player will have to go to the Nether at least once in order to beat the game. Using the potion in the Nether will protect players from damage by mobs that use fire to attack and will allow them to get across lava easier.

Players will also not have to worry about losing their items in lava when mining. Using the Potion of Fire Resistance, they will be able to mine a little more freely, knowing they are protected.

What is needed to make a Potion of Fire Resistance in

Minecraft?

#1 Glass bottle/Water bottle

Glass bottle/Water bottle (Image via alphr)

To make a Potion of Fire Resistance in Minecraft, players will need a glass bottle or a water bottle. The glass bottle should be filled with water. Alternatively, players can get an empty glass bottle and fill it with water themselves.

Glass bottles can be found inside chests around the Minecraft world. They can also be dropped by witches when they are killed.

Bottles can be crafted using three pieces of glass in the crafting menu.

#2 Nether Wart

Nether Wart (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft players will need one Nether Wart in order to create a Potion of Fire Resistance. Nether warts are found in Nether fortresses and soul sand gardens. Players can also find this item in bastion remnants.

Players will only need one Nether Wart to create a Potion of Fire Resistance in Minecraft.

#3 Magma Cream

Magma Cream (Image via lifewire)

The last ingredient that Minecraft players will need to create a Potion of Fire Resistance is magma cream. Magmas are mobs that are housed in the Nether, and players can obtain magma cream by killing them.

Alternatively, players can find magma cream in chests. It can also occasionally be found inside bastion remnants.

Magma cream can be crafted using one slime ball and blaze powder.

#4 Brewing stand

Brewing stand (Image via Minecraft)

In order to create a Potion of Fire Resistance and mix all of the ingredients together, players will need to have a brewing stand. Players can find brewing stands inside villager huts. They can also be crafted.

Brewing stands are crafted using one blaze rod and three pieces of cobblestone.

