How to make a potion of weakness in Minecraft easily

Minecraft potions are liquids that players can create in the game to give them special effects and abilities for a limited time. Potions can be created by the player, or they can be found in the Minecraft world.

Players can find a potion inside Minecraft villages or it can be found within chests randomly around the Minecraft world. There are several different potions which players can create.

One of these potions is the potion of weakness. This gives players a limited lasting effect that reduces their attack damage by .5 for a minute and thirty seconds.

Usually, players would not really want to use this potion on themselves. Players would really only want to use this potion on others.

Since the potion of weakness causes the player to just deal less damage than normal, it is pretty obvious that it would not be very useful in a PvP battle or mob fight.

However, players can use this potion for other things in the Minecraft world, like to cure zombie villagers for example. Players can throw the potion at the zombie villager and feed it a golden apple to cause the villager to be cured and return to a normal villager.

In this article, players will learn how to create a potion of weakness!

What players need to make a Minecraft weakness potion

Glass bottle of water

(Image via Reddit)

The glass bottle is the most important thing players need to create potions in Minecraft. Players will not be able to create one without a glass bottle

Players can find these items while fishing in Minecraft, preferably using the Luck of the Sea enchantment for better loot such as glass bottles. Players can also find potions inside of Minecraft chests and drink the liquid inside to get a glass bottle.

One of the easiest ways to get a glass bottle is by killing a witch. Witches will drop a glass bottle upon death for players to place into their inventory.

Blaze Powder

(Image via PNGkit)

Blaze powder is a common item that can be obtained by using blaze rod in Minecraft. The kicker is that blaze rods can only be obtained by killing a blaze or by finding them in a chest inside of the Nether.

Blaze rods will not appear in chests in the overworld meaning players will have to go to the Nether to get them. Blaze spawn at Nether fortresses which can be a really dangerous place for some players.

Fermented Spider eyes

(Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The fermented spider eye is another one of the ingredients that players will need to create a potion of weakness. This item will not be found around the Minecraft world, and the only way for players to get it is to craft it.

Fermented spider eyes are created using spider eye, sugar, and brown mushrooms.

Brewing stand

(Image via Sportskeeda)

The brewing stand is what players need to brew any potion in Minecraft. These stands are what mixes all the ingredients together to cause them to be potent.

Brewing stands can be located inside villages for players to use, or they can create their own using one blaze rod and three blocks of cobble stone.

