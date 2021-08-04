How to make potions in Minecraft Skyblock

Minecraft's Skyblock survival maps are wildly popular due to the intense survival situation they put players in, suspending them in the air with limited resources, making crafting a very difficult task for some items.

For example, brewing stands can be a tough acquisition in Skyblock, but they are needed for players hoping to make Splash Potions of Weakness to cure their population of zombie villagers if they don't want to rely on a witch mob. Fortunately, acquiring a brewing stand is more or less the same in Skyblock as it is in vanilla Minecraft, though this is dependent on the Skyblock map that the player is currently playing on.

Minecraft: Crafting a brewing stand in Skyblock

Similar to standard Minecraft, players can craft brewing stands by using Blaze Rods found in the Nether. Because of this, they will first want to make certain that the Nether is attainable within their Skyblock map. Some maps may even start players within the Nether and allow them to enter the Overworld later.

Additionally, some Skyblock maps provide Blaze Rods in the starter chest at the player's spawn, but this is not always guaranteed. For the sake of efficiency, the assumption will be that players have access to the Nether within their Skyblock map.

Upon entry, Minecraft players will notice that the Nether is very similar in shape to the Overworld. This means that Nether biomes will be connectable, likely including generated structures such as Nether Fortresses and Bastion Remnants.

The Nether Fortress will be the location necessary to acquire Blaze Rods, as Blazes spawn within this location.

Blazes have a 50% chance to drop a Blaze Rod when killed by a player or tamed wolf, so gearing up with one's best weapons and armor is advised. Once a player has received at least two Blaze Rods, they can craft a brewing stand with a few stone-tier blocks as well as fuel it for a little while.

In Minecraft: Java Edition, players can use cobblestone and its other stone-tier variants interchangeably to craft a brewing stand. For Bedrock Edition, the variants must all match.

On the crafting grid, simply place the Blaze Rod in the center square and the stone blocks in the bottom row of squares. This will create a brewing stand, and now players can begin to make potions.

In order to fuel a brewing stand, Minecraft players will need Blaze Powder, which can be obtained by breaking down Blaze Rods in the crafting menu. Each piece of Blaze Powder is good for brewing 20 potions.

By taking three blocks of glass and placing them in the center-left, center-right, and bottom-center squares of the crafting grid, players can create glass bottles for potions. They will then need to fill the glass bottles with water before adding ingredients.

Potions will require a base ingredient to begin brewing. For example, adding Nether Wart to the water bottle will create an Awkward Potion that retains no immediate effects.

However, if Gunpowder is used, the potion will become a Splash Potion. Next, Minecraft players will want to add an ingredient that applies an effect to the potion.

There are quite a few ingredients in Minecraft that add effects to potions, some of which are included below:

Fermented Spider Eye - Adds Weakness effect to potions.

Spider Eye - Makes a potion poisonous.

Glistering Melon - Creates a Potion of Healing.

Sugar - Creates a Potion of Swiftness.

After adding the effect ingredient, the effect may be improved by adding an enhancing ingredient. Glowstone dust will improve the effect itself, and redstone dust can increase the duration of the effect.

Fermented spider eyes may also be used, but keep in mind that they can occasionally corrupt a brewing process and reverse the existing effect of the potion.

For Minecraft players brewing Splash Potions, they may also opt for bottled Dragon's Breath from the Ender Dragon to create a Lingering Potion, which leaves an Area of Effect (AOE) cloud that lasts for some time.

At any rate, after placing all of the ingredients, the brewing process will proceed automatically. Don't worry about wasting Blaze Powder, as it will only be consumed while actually brewing the potions.

