How to make soap in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition possesses an elaborate and in-depth chemistry function, which can be used in the creation of chemical compounds including ones such as bleach, soap, and salt.

By collecting elements through various means and combining them in a block known as the compound creator, Minecraft players and students can create many different compounds. Some of these compounds are used in crafting recipes, others are existing items that were already in Minecraft, and some compounds have no applicable use past being created for educational purposes to demonstrate a point. Soap is currently one of the latter compounds, but that doesn't mean players can't make it for fun or to learn about chemistry.

Crafting soap in the Minecraft Education Edition compound creator

There are tons of elements present to combine in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

In order to create soap in Minecraft Education Edition, players will require a sizable amount of certain elements. The required elements can be found below:

18 Carbon

35 Hydrogen

1 Sodium

2 Oxygen

This makes sense, as the real-world chemical formula for Sodium Stearate (the most common form of soap) is C18H35NaO2. If players break down each element in that formula, they can find both the required elements and the amounts.

Obtaining these elements can be done in a few ways. The simplest option is to open Minecraft's Creative Mode inventory and place the required elements in a player's normal inventory. Players may also use the element constructor to manipulate protons, neutrons, and electrons into creating the necessary elements, or they can use the material reducer block to break apart common Minecraft blocks into their core elements.

Regardless of how the elements are acquired, players will then want to open the compound creator block by right-clicking it or by tapping the use button. The UI for the compound creator in Minecraft may seem a little complex, but all there is to know is that elements are placed in the top-center area, and their output is placed to the right of that. Simply placing the required elements in their proper quantities should create soap in the output window, allowing players to remove it and place it in their inventory.

All compound creator recipes are shapeless in Minecraft Education Edition, so all players need to do is place the right amount of elements into the top 3x3 grid of the UI. Once they've done that, their soap should be readily available.

