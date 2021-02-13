Sponges in Minecraft are an interesting resource that players can use to remove water, making the sponge turn into a wet sponge.

The interesting thing about sponges is that they are reusable. Once a sponge sucks up water, it turns into a wet sponge, but a wet sponge can be turned back into a regular sponge. This makes the sponge block very unique, as there are not many blocks that you can reverse once you change it into something.

Sponges can absorb water up to seven blocks away, which is quite a large amount of water.

How to make a sponge in Minecraft

Finding a wet sponge

Image via Minecraft

As of Minecraft version 1.16, sponges are not craftable, but players can still find them. Wet sponges can be found in a few different ways. If players manage to kill an older guardian, the guardian will drop one wet sponge. Ocean Monuments may also have what's called a sponge room. Each sponge room contains around thirty wet sponges.

If players happen to find a sponge room while exploring an Ocean Monument, sponges will break faster whenever being smashed with a hoe.

Drying a wet sponge

Image via Minecraft

The most common, and easiest, way to dry out a wet sponge is to put it in a furnace. When smelted, wet sponges will dry out into regular sponges, which can suck up more water.

In Minecraft version 1.15, another way to dry out sponges was added. If players place a wet sponge in the Nether, it will immediately dry out into a regular sponge with a puff of steam.

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, sponges can dry out by being placed in a dry biome. After a few minutes of sitting out in a dry biome, the wet sponge will turn into a regular sponge.

Also in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, if a regular sponge comes in contact with water in a dry biome, the sponge will immediately suck up the water and then dry out with a steam puff.