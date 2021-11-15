How to make tonic in Minecraft: Education Edition

Minecraft: Education Edition bases its chemistry gameplay heavily on real-world parallels and how students and players can use elements and chemicals found in the real world to make different creations, including medicines like tonic.

Creating tonics or any medicine specific to Minecraft: Education Edition requires brewing, similar to how potions are made in other versions of the game.

These curatives are made by adding particular elements to an Awkward Potion, which itself is made from brewing Nether Wart into a water bottle. This of course means making medicines like tonic takes some setting up, but the benefits of a tonic (curing nausea) can be worth the effort.

Minecraft: Brewing a tonic and its effects

Real-world elements found on the periodic table are used heavily in Minecraft: Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

In order to brew tonic specifically, Minecraft players will need to add the element Bismuth to their Awkward Potions. This element cannot be obtained via the material reducer like some elements, so players must either create Bismuth in the element constructor block or by pulling it from the Creative Mode inventory. To create Bismuth in the element constructor, set the proton and electron value to 83 and the neutron value to 124 or 126.

Once players have their Bismuth, all they need to do is place it in the top slot of their brewing stand while having an Awkward Potion in the bottom-most slot. Be certain that there is fuel (blaze powder) available in the brewing stand as well. When the necessary components are placed in the brewing stand, the Bismuth should distill into the potion and become a tonic.

Tonic, when consumed, cures any Nausea status effect the player has incurred regardless of how it was inflicted. If a player doesn't have Nausea, they'll be unable to consume the tonic. It's likely worth keeping a few of these medicines on hand, as they can be a lifesaver on occasion when players don't have other status-removing items like milk available.

In the real world, Bismuth is also used to help people who are experiencing nausea or gastrointestinal problems. Bismuth Subsalicylate is a well-known stomach medicine that traditionally goes by product names such as Pepto Bismol. Players can even notice that both the real-life medicine and its Minecraft counterpart are both pink, demonstrating the way that Minecraft: Education Edition is using real-world chemistry and mirroring it in-game.

